Oxford College opens new student center

Doors in the Grand Hall open to the center of the building and the Greer Forum, named in honor of Judy Greer, professor emerita of physical education and dance. Greer, who first came to Oxford in 1957, retired several years ago, but remains engaged in the life of the college. The Greer Forum features a wide entrance, designed to serve a dual purpose as an event stage. Throughout the space is comfortable seating that can easily be rearranged to meet whatever need students or other groups have.