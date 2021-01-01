Hygge is connection and comfort

Each week, Oxford Campus Life sends students emails with ways to experience hygge virtually or in-person.

“As our programming ramps up, we hope to be able to connect remote learning students to virtual experiences offered throughout campus like cooking class, yoga or meditation,” says Rhiannon Hubert 050x 07C, assistant dean for Campus Life and director of Student Involvement and Leadership.

Campus Life is using the concept of “Hygge is ...” as a jumping-off point for all kinds of pursuits. For example, Hygge is a good meal or Hygge is a calming meditation.

After pairing creative input from the Campus Life staff with the resources of Oxford’s Facilities Planning and Operations and Events and Conferences team, the hygge campus makeover took shape.