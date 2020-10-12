Oxford student makes rare discovery

It was a coincidence that could only happen at a tight-knit campus like Emory's Oxford College.

Audrey Ruan, at the time a second-year student double majoring in English and neuroscience and behavioral biology, was heading home to Connecticut for spring break and her professor Sarah Higinbotham was going to be in the same area for a conference.

Ruan had grown passionate about archival research, so the two planned to spend a few days at Yale’s Rare Book library – the Beinecke – when they were both in New Haven.